Charges dropped against cops who shoved elderly man over and cracked his skull

Martin Gugino spent nearly a month in hospital after a Buffalo cop pushed him over, cracked his head on the pavement and left him to bleed there with a fractured skull. Though charged after the incident, officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski are off the hook: the charges have now been dropped.

Addressing criticism that he slow-played or "sandbagged" the case, Flynn said prosecutors made a thorough presentation to the grand jury but, citing secrecy rules, said he couldn't discuss what witnesses were called or what evidence was presented.

The prosecutor is making a big show of disappointment, but grand juries get what prosecutors give them.

Whatever you want done about angry, violent, abusive cops, it won't be done by other elements of law enforcement.