Rowena Morrill, 1944-2021

Anyone who read science-fiction and fantasy books in the last fifty years—or Playboy, Heavy Metal or Omni—will have seen the work of Rowena Morrill, among the first women artists to make the genre her own. Morrill, 76, died Thursday.
Morrill was nominated for the Hugo Award for best professional artist in 1982, '83, '84, and '86, and won a British Fantasy Award for best artist in 1984. She was nominated for artist World Fantasy Awards in 1981, 1982, and 1984, and she received the World Fantasy Award for life achievement in 2020.