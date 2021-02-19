Heidi Cruz texted friends about the family's Ritz Carlton Cancun trip, blowing Ted's cover

Yesterday Ted Cruz tried to explain his tropical Cancun vacation faux pas by blaming it on his daughters (video below), saying he was just dropping them off (which never made sense, since wife Heidi seems perfectly capable of chaperoning them all by herself).

Now texts have emerged between Heidi and her neighborhood friends that blow Ted's cover.

In these texts originally reported on and that you can see at ReformAustin, Heidi mentions that her house is "FREEZING!" and asks, "Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun there is a direct flight at 4:45pm and hotels with capacity. Seriously."

Heidi then texts the group the family's flight itinerary, which shows them leaving Texas Wednesday and coming back Sunday. They scored rooms at the Ritz Carlton for $309 per night. She even offers her Texas house to anyone who needs a fireplace to stay warm – not something she would likely do if Ted were planning to come back immediately after dropping off the kids (and wife!). She would have at least mentioned that they'd be sharing the house with her hubby.

