The people of New York welcome Ted Cruz to Yankee Stadium

As Texas Senator Ted Cruz made his way to his seat at Yankee Stadium, a very loud and fired-up baseball fan yelled expletive-laden insults ("You racist piece of shit," "Get the fuck out of New York") and things like "Remember when Trump called your wife ugly and then you nominated him?," "Remember when one of the insurrectionists wanted to murder you?" You can hear other less prominent voices chiming in with other warm NYC sentiments for Cancun Cruz.

"remember when trump called your wife ugly and you loved it" 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/AAYLb1E3KW — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) October 24, 2022