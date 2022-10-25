As Texas Senator Ted Cruz made his way to his seat at Yankee Stadium, a very loud and fired-up baseball fan yelled expletive-laden insults ("You racist piece of shit," "Get the fuck out of New York") and things like "Remember when Trump called your wife ugly and then you nominated him?," "Remember when one of the insurrectionists wanted to murder you?" You can hear other less prominent voices chiming in with other warm NYC sentiments for Cancun Cruz.
The people of New York welcome Ted Cruz to Yankee Stadium
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Lyin' Ted Cruz
- maga
- new york city
- spineless weasels
- ted cruz
Map shows how socialist New York City already was 127 years ago
"In favor of a fully-socialized city" When Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed his New Deal Legislation in the 1930s, hardcore market capitalists derided him as a socialist. This refrain is often heard anytime there is a proposal to spend public resources on the public, directly to all the people, rather than the Jim Crowed redistributive policies… READ THE REST
Video: gang of green extraterrestrials attack two women on NYC subway
At 2am on Sunday, a gang of green extraterrestrials allegedly assaulted two women on a New York City subway. Video below. From Fox5NY: Two 19-year-old women had gotten into an argument with the group of leotard-wearing women. It escalated and victims were pushed and punched and then they were robbed of their phones, credit cards, wallet, and… READ THE REST
Casey Rubber Stamps is an iconic stamp shop in NYC
See how stamps are made inside NYC's iconic Casey Rubber Stamps. The shop has been owned by John Casey for nearly 20 years. It's located on East 11th Street in downtown NYC. I loved watching Casey make his stamps in the video. So much care and focus goes into his process. Residents and tourists can… READ THE REST
Take your career to the next level for $80 with this two-pack of Microsoft Office licenses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you want to increase productivity in your workflow at home or the office, upgrading your software should be a no-brainer. Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac can help you deliver better-quality… READ THE REST
Need an easy way to back up and share files? 2TB Internxt cloud storage plans are just $50
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While our brains may be at capacity in terms of storage, our noggin space looks void compared to the digital organization throughout the electronics we work on. Finding a safe home for all those files is challenging… READ THE REST
Change the way you snooze with over half off this top-rated anti-snoring sleep mask
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Got a lot on your mind? If you have debilitating anxiety, a sleepless night and bad dreams may also follow (which can't be worse than real life at this point). But, when… READ THE REST