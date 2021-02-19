Watch: School board mocked parents before realizing their online meeting was public

School board members in Oakley, California vented about parents in a Zoom meeting, thinking their session was private.
After they complained about dissatisfied parents who hide behind their screens, one member asked, "Are we alone?" And then she pretended to sass a parent. "Bitch, if you're going to call me out, I'm gonna fuck you up!" To which hearty laughter ensued.
"They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," another member, President Lisa Brizendine, said.
Another trustee said, to more laughter, "My brother had a delivery service for medical marijuana and his clientele were parents of kids at school." (See tweet below.)
When someone finally messaged them that their bitch session was actually live, the first words spoken were, "Uh-oh!" (Also in tweet below).
"We have the meeting open to the public right now," one of the trustees says.
"Nuh-uh," Brizendine said, looking stunned, who resigned from her post the next day.
The superintendent later issued an apology: