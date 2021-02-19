Watch: School board mocked parents before realizing their online meeting was public

School board members in Oakley, California vented about parents in a Zoom meeting, thinking their session was private.

After they complained about dissatisfied parents who hide behind their screens, one member asked, "Are we alone?" And then she pretended to sass a parent. "Bitch, if you're going to call me out, I'm gonna fuck you up!" To which hearty laughter ensued.

"They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," another member, President Lisa Brizendine, said.

Another trustee said, to more laughter, "My brother had a delivery service for medical marijuana and his clientele were parents of kids at school." (See tweet below.)

When someone finally messaged them that their bitch session was actually live, the first words spoken were, "Uh-oh!" (Also in tweet below).

"We have the meeting open to the public right now," one of the trustees says.

"Nuh-uh," Brizendine said, looking stunned, who resigned from her post the next day.

2) Before she realized the public was listening in, School Board President Lisa Brizendine criticized parents who continue to be frustrated by the district's Covid-related school closures:



4) What school board officials thought was a private chat, also included Superintendent Greg Hetrick trying to sell the board on new technology that aims to limit public comment by cutting off parents "mid-sentence."



"It just cuts them off mid-sentence and it's done," he said. pic.twitter.com/6hK3huf3Hb — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) February 18, 2021

The superintendent later issued an apology: