They say that the papers never report when planes land safely. This plane landed safely. [Denver 7 News]
Something you don't want to see looking out of the plane window
Man who attacked attendant on Tokyo flight ordered to pay $50k for causing overnight diversion
Seksan Kumtong (52), who attacked and threatened to kill a flight attendant during a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Narita, Japan has been ordered to pay $50,000 to United after his actions caused the flight to be diverted to Anchorage, Alaska. From One Mile at a Time: According to reports, he started acting… READ THE REST
All-electric planes like this could change regional air travel
Israel-based Eviation demonstrated its all-electric plane Alice in Paris before the pandemic. This great overview explains the challenges of all-electric planes that are not retrofits of existing models. It's unlikely these planes will replace cross country or international travel by gas-powered jets, mainly because battery weight reduces number of potential passengers. It also has about… READ THE REST
FAA: 'zero tolerance' for unruly airline passengers, maskless MAGA jerks face possible jail
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson signed an order on Wednesday that directs the FAA to take a "zero tolerance policy" after Trump supporters were disruptive and refused to wear masks on some recent flights, reports Reuters: Dickson told Reuters the FAA's special emphasis program would last through March 30 and warned disruptive passengers… READ THE REST
