Monster Bash modeling challenge

On Friday, I posted about makers on YouTube doing collaborations and challenges between each other. That post was the spray bottle challenge, to make gaming terrain exclusively from spray bottles.



For Monster Bash II, 13 YouTubers each created a few cards depicting various creature parts and objects. From these, they made a deck. Together on Zoom, they each drew cards at random and that "hand" became the basis of the monster they needed to model. Here are a few of the resulting project videos and monsters.





Here's a link to the full Monster Bash II playlist.



