NASA hid an Easter Egg in the parachute for Perseverance

When NASA released photos and video of Perseverance being lowered to the surface of Mars (screengrab above), astute Internet folk noticed the weird pattern on the parachute. Did it have some secret meaning?
It did! Various folks, ranging from @FrenchTech_paf on Twitter to Redditors, figured out that the red-and-white stripes represent character codes spelling out "DARE MIGHTY THINGS", a motto of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. NASA also included the geolocation code for JPL.
Here's a fun video breaking it down:
And Kim Zetter has a good thread that includes a good visualization of how the code was embedded in the colors:
(Thanks to Jack Taylor for pointing this one out!)