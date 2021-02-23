NASA hid an Easter Egg in the parachute for Perseverance

When NASA released photos and video of Perseverance being lowered to the surface of Mars (screengrab above), astute Internet folk noticed the weird pattern on the parachute. Did it have some secret meaning?

It did! Various folks, ranging from @FrenchTech_paf on Twitter to Redditors, figured out that the red-and-white stripes represent character codes spelling out "DARE MIGHTY THINGS", a motto of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. NASA also included the geolocation code for JPL.

Here's a fun video breaking it down:

So you know how NASA sent a secret message to Mars?@FrenchTech_paf figured it out. 🙌🏼



Dare mighty things 🚀✨ pic.twitter.com/HIO2BUVjNd — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) February 23, 2021

And Kim Zetter has a good thread that includes a good visualization of how the code was embedded in the colors:

NASA coders hid an Easter egg in the colored pattern of Persevere's parachute



"We identified a 10 bit pattern in the circles" of Persevere's parachute that spells out "Dare Mighty Things" https://t.co/lMKGODBtRj — Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) February 23, 2021

