Fry's Electronics closes stores nationwide

Fry's, the cool big-box gadget shop since 1985, is out of business. The chain's stores, famous for their amusing themes and gigantic sculptures, closed for good at midnight.

After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry's Electronics, Inc. ("Fry's" or "Company"), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.

Now where will I go to be followed around by three security guards from the moment I walk in to a deserted, barely-stocked warehouse until they see my car leave the parking lot?