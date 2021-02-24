Supercut of hot typewriter action in TV and movies

Video essayist Ariel Avissar, creator of the wonderful supercut Supermoons below, returns with The Typewriter, a collection of hot typewriter action as seen in movies and TV shows. Can you identify all the clickety-clackety moments?
(via Kottke)
