STAR WARS supercut of every time someone says "Star" or "Wars"

For all of George Lucas's corny storytelling tendencies, I do have to give the man credit for this: at no point in any of the Star Wars movies does anyone turn to the camera and utter the literal name of the movie itself.

You might think that sounds like a low bar. But again, to the man's credit — as evidenced by the supercut below, created by YouTuber Remnicore — there's barely more than a minute of total screen time across 9 films in which anyone even says the words "Star" or "Wars." And a good number of those are in reference to things like Star Destroyers or Star Systems, and/or the Clone Wars!

And for the non-embed crowd: