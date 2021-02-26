Rawg.io is the best site I've so far found for tracking and identifying forthcoming and recent video game releases, with useful information about the games, autoplaying video thumbs so you can see if it's your sort of thing, and extensive filters for platforms, genres and date ranges.
Best site for figuring out what computer games are coming out
