Who is Wanda/the Scarlet Witch on WandaVision?

If you've been watching Marvel Studios' WandaVision on Disney+ and are not a regular comic book fan, you may be curious to know more about who Wanda Maximoff really is and exactly how she fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This piece on Collider looks at Wanda/The Scarlet Witch in the comics, the Avengers movies, and WandaVision.



Caution: Spoiler Alerts!

"This is Chaos Magic, Wanda. And that makes you the Scarlet Witch."

Nearly six years after Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron, WandaVision's latest episode has officially given her the codename of her comic book counterpart. However, the meaning of the Scarlet Witch's name may differ in the MCU. Agatha Harkness indicated that the Scarlet Witch was thought to be a mythical creation. But in that universe, Wanda is all too real, and even her artificial world is more than just mere illusion.

To better understand Wanda's place in both the comic book realm and in the MCU, we're taking a look back at her origins, powers, and the reason why the comics and the films/TV show incarnations of Wanda aren't entirely consistent. But if WandaVision Episode 8, "Previously On," is any indication, that may be about to change.