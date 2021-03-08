A man was minding his own business while riding a bike between trolley tracks when a trolley sneaked up on him and rang a warning bell. He taught the trolley a lesson by breaking its windshield wipers.
Gentleman fights trolley
COMMENTS
- idiots fighting things
- insulted gentlemen
