"Once More With 'Once More, With Feeling,'" is a musical about watching the musical episode of "Buffy"

The year is 2017. Singer/songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs is a lifelong Buffy fan; her wife, Kristin Russo, has never watched the show. So they decided to start a podcast called Buffering The Vampire Slayer. Each podcast episode is dedicated to watching and discussing one episode of Buffy, accompanied by an original song written by Jenny, inspired by the episode.

The podcast quickly built a cult following, with over 2500 Patreon fans. In the years that have passed Youngs and Russo even got divorced—a plot point on the podcast, of sorts—and have still committed themselves to making it through the season.

Now, they've finally reached the infamous season six musical episode, "Once More, With Feeling." And to celebrate … Jenny wrote an entire musical. About the experience of watching the musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. They even managed to record the full cast album with some friends, all from quarantine.

It's every bit as wonderful and ridiculous as it sounds. And you can pre-order it on vinyl.

Buffering the Vampire Slayer: Once More with 'Once More, With Feeling'