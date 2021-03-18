Exploring r/QuarterLand feels like drifting off into a fever dream, one that veers into a full-on nightmare at times. The subreddit's demented community of 4,000 people (which I admit, I am a part of) seems to have an unspoken understanding of the specific flavor of the content's strangeness. Beware: the further one ventures through the QuarterLand page, the more they will stray from their sense of reality.
Take a strange trip through r/QuarterLand, if you dare
- COMMENTS
- eldritch
PocketDrum turns your air drumming into the full sound of a pounding drum kit
What do Phil Collins, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, and Levon Helm all have in common? They were all renowned drummers who decided to step out from behind the drum kit and handle lead vocals in their respective bands. It's tough being the living metronome powering any band forward, especially when the sheer size and scope… READ THE REST
The Lover app could revolutionize your sex life in the best ways possible
We realize this is a touchy subject, but we want to talk about your sex life. We all get that it's a tough topic to talk about. But the numbers show an increasing percentage of people, particularly young men, have become sexually inactive during the last 20 years. Meanwhile, one in two women and one… READ THE REST
The SuperCap 2 is the vehicle jump starter that absolutely never fails
Keeping a jump starter in your car or truck always feels like a brilliantly resourceful way to ensure you're never stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead battery. In many cases, it actually is brilliantly resourceful. However, it doesn't quite feel so brilliant when you pull the starter out of the deep recesses… READ THE REST