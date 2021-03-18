Take a strange trip through r/QuarterLand, if you dare

Exploring r/QuarterLand feels like drifting off into a fever dream, one that veers into a full-on nightmare at times. The subreddit's demented community of 4,000 people (which I admit, I am a part of) seems to have an unspoken understanding of the specific flavor of the content's strangeness. Beware: the further one ventures through the QuarterLand page, the more they will stray from their sense of reality.

