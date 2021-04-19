Strange 3D-printed cremation urns of the deceased's head to hold their ashes

Cremation Solutions offers 3D-printed busts of the deceased's head to hold their ashes. The prices range from $600 to $2,600 depending on the size. Think of it as having your ashes scattered in the Uncanny Valley. From Print Media Centr:

The Vermont-based company informs customers on its website that the urn does not come with hair although it can be digitally added or wigs can be used. It writes: "Personal urns can be designed to look like anyone. We just need good pictures. We prefer one picture from the front and one from the side. Complexions can be adjusted in the final stages and customers get a chance to proof the results."

Prices range from $600 (£389) for the smaller cremation urn to $2,600 (£679) for a larger one. Bizarrely, the company illustrates the service with an urn made in the shape of President Barack Obama's head, explaining that you can also have the urn designed in the image of your hero.