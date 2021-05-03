Are you craving a weiner with suspicious toppings?

Popkin

Build a digital hotdog at Freaky Franks. To make a Freaky Frank's hotdog, select a dry topping, a wet topping, and then click the "Build it!"  button. Your delicious meal will then appear on the screen. I can't decide on my favorite — it's a tie between the Spaghetti-O's/Barbie Doll head hotdog, and the Peanut butter/Fruit Stripe gum hotdog.