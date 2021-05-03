Build a digital hotdog at Freaky Franks. To make a Freaky Frank's hotdog, select a dry topping, a wet topping, and then click the "Build it!" button. Your delicious meal will then appear on the screen. I can't decide on my favorite — it's a tie between the Spaghetti-O's/Barbie Doll head hotdog, and the Peanut butter/Fruit Stripe gum hotdog.
Are you craving a weiner with suspicious toppings?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- weird internet
Save up to 84% off on deals for headphones, earbuds, and speakers
There's still no easier way to escape the world than to slip on a pair of headphones and let the music spirit you away. Conversely, you can also get yourself a big Bluetooth speaker or home theater setup and use it as a club to viscerally beat the world back into submission against your impregnable… READ THE REST
Get AI-powered content management and 100GB of cloud storage for $30 with Starchive
Most cloud storage options operate like a self-storage locker with haphazardly packed with boxes, little to no organization, and the sense that if you need one particular file, it could take the better part of a day to find it. Fortunately, Starchive can bring you a feeling of ease and control over your cloud storage, featuring content… READ THE REST
Take back your backyard this summer with 10 deals on insect-smashing weapons
Every summer, you try to drink in the full beauty and grandeur of your backyard and bathe in the radiant sunshine. And every summer, flying, crawling, buzzing, humming, biting, stinging, and all-around ultra-irritating insects plant their flag in opposition. If you want to enjoy your summer for once, you have to beat those pesky bugs… READ THE REST