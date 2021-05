In the 1890s, Waldemar Haffkine worked valiantly to develop vaccines against both cholera and bubonic plague. Then an unjust accusation derailed his career. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe Haffkine's momentous work in India, which has been largely overlooked by history.

We'll also consider some museum cats and puzzle over an endlessly energetic vehicle.

Show notes

Please support us on Patreon!