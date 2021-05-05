Visit Bob Dole's 1996 campaign website

Having not been touched since November 1996, Bob Dole's presidential campaign website is still up and (mostly) running. It sort of feels like exploring an old, empty elementary school; as if your cursor should make a hollow, echoing sound as is travels across the screen. You can read (but certainly not listen to) such thrilling notations as Dole officially announcing his run for the presidency, or Jack Kemp's acceptance speech upon being nominated for Vice President. You can also knock on the empty door of Dole and Kemp's "Get Involved" link, and receive no answer.

Be thrilled by the single, lonely gif of a steaming cup of coffee; fail to interact with what used to be an "Interactive Map" of Dole & Kemp's long-dead campaign trail; lounge in the eerie silence of a failed politician's dead dream.

Spooky, sad, and disconcerting in a way that I can't quite put into human words, visiting the corpse of a long lost election only take a few minutes of your time, and will surely leave you feeling like you need a little virtual chemical bath.