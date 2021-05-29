Mesmerizing (and a little anxiety inducing), Taylor Glenn (taylor_tries on Instagram) gives us an interesting perspective of a 4-ball juggling act.
Watch: A top-down juggling act
- juggling
- mesmerizing
- performing
- taylor glenn
- taylor_tries
- top-down
- video
