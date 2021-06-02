School evacuated due to bobcat which… wasn't

In Scranton, Pennsylvania yesterday, West Scranton High School authorities viewing live surveillance video spotted a bobcat prowling around the school. They instantly evacuated the campus and called in the Game Commission who finally found the feline. Turned out though that the "bobcat" was a house cat. After a local shelter scanned the animal's microchip, that cat—which had been missing for three months—was returned to its home. (No word if it was one of Angela's cats.) From 6ABC:

"It looks, I mean, identical. (It has) the colors of a bobcat; it's missing a tail," Game Warden Jon Bowman said. "So just err on the side of caution. We wanted to make sure all the students are safe and staff are safe."

The cat is actually a Clouded Jack which is an exotic breed that resembles the wild animal.