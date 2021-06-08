"Joints for Jabs": Washington state giving away weed to residents who get vaccinated

David Pescovitz

Washington state's Liquor and Cannabis Board approved licensed cannabis sellers to "provide one joint to adult consumers who receive COVID-19 vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic." Don't they realize that the COVID-19 vaccine is a gateway drug?! What's next, giving kids flu shots!? From the state's "Joints for Jabs" advisory:

* Participating cannabis retailers may only provide a pre-roll joint, and no other product may be provided as part of this allowance.
* Any cannabis joint provided to a customer must be associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location.
* Only one complimentary joint may be provided to a customer who receives a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the event.
* Receipt of the complimentary joint must occur during the same visit as receiving the vaccination, and may not be delayed, postponed, or otherwise acquired at a later date or time.

image (cropped): Torben Hansen (CC BY 2.0)