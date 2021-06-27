Interview with a cannibal who evaded prison

Issei Sagawa is a cannibal on the loose, and you can watch an interview that Vice conducted with him here. In the video, he talks about the woman whom he murdered and ate, shows his drawings about the incident, eats his lunch on camera (a big piece of meat), and more. Although Sagawa murdered an innocent woman in 1981, ate her, and got caught, he has lived as a free man ever since, due to legal loopholes.
Sagawa has written multiple books, including an autobiography and manga about his deviant experiences. Hopefully, Sagawa's cannibalistic fantasies will venture no further than his drawings from now on.
From Vice:
Issei Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. Due to loopholes in the law, Issei is a free man to this day.
On the afternoon of June 13, 1981, a Japanese man named Issei Sagawa walked to the Bois de Boulogne, a park on the outskirts of Paris, carrying two suitcases. The contents of those suitcases, to the lament of a nearby jogger, was the dismembered body of a fellow student — a Dutch woman named Renée Hartevelt, whom Sagawa had shot three days prior and had spent the days since eating various parts of her body.
He was soon arrested. According to reports, Issei uttered, "I killed her to eat her flesh," when they raided his home, whereupon they found bits of Renne still in his fridge.
Sagawa was declared insane and unfit for trial and was institutionalized in Paris. His incarceration was to be short, however, as the French public soon grew weary of their hard-earned francs going to support this evil woman-eater, and Issei was promptly deported. Herein followed a bizarre and seemingly too convenient set of legal loopholes and psychiatric reports that led doctors in Japan to declare him "sane, but evil."
On August 12, 1986, Sagawa checked himself out of Tokyo's Matsuzawa Psychiatric hospital and has been a free man ever since.