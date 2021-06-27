Interview with a cannibal who evaded prison

Issei Sagawa is a cannibal on the loose, and you can watch an interview that Vice conducted with him here. In the video, he talks about the woman whom he murdered and ate, shows his drawings about the incident, eats his lunch on camera (a big piece of meat), and more. Although Sagawa murdered an innocent woman in 1981, ate her, and got caught, he has lived as a free man ever since, due to legal loopholes.

Sagawa has written multiple books, including an autobiography and manga about his deviant experiences. Hopefully, Sagawa's cannibalistic fantasies will venture no further than his drawings from now on.

From Vice: