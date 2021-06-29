Fishermen spot a half-ton of cocaine floating in the ocean

Fishermen off the coast of Algeria spotted suspicious black bags bobbing in the ocean and called the coast guard to reel them in. Turns out, the catch of the day was a half ton of cocaine—1,080 pounds (490 kilograms.) Depending on the purity of the cocaine, it could have a street value of $40 million.

"This operation reinforces the positive results achieved by the [Algerian People's National Armed Forces] units in the field, particularly in light of the sense of civic-mindedness and cooperation of the citizenry, which in turn contributes to the fight against crime," according to a statement from Algeria's Ministry of Defense.

(CNN)