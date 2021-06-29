It's still uncertain who fired the shot that killed Manfred von Richthofen

In 1918, German flying ace Manfred von Richthofen chased an inexperienced Canadian pilot out of a dogfight and up the Somme valley. It would be the last chase of his life. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe the last moments of the Red Baron and the enduring controversy over who ended his career.



We'll also consider some unwanted name changes and puzzle over an embarrassing Oscar speech.



