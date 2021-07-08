Drunk buffaloes blow moonshiners' cover

Authorities arrested three farmers in Gujarat, India for selling illegal moonshine. One of the men was worried about his buffaloes whose behavior was off, so he called in a vet.

The vet checked out the animals' water trough and "observed a strange smell and found the water to be coloured," reports RTE.

Further investigation revealed that the farmers had hid their hooch in the water trough but some bottles had broken. The vet called the fuzz who found 100 bottles of illegal booze on the property.