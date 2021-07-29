Watch this badass cable access host from 1999 make short work of troll callers

This video of prank callers relentlessly hassling the phone line for Raw Time (1999), an Austin public access show fills me with joy and wonder.

One of the hosts, Tiffy, handles these calls like an absolute pro. As people call in with weird, rude, and misogynistic comments, she deals with these trolls in the most awesome way.

She doesn't lose her cool once and has a witty comeback for anything that comes her way.

Side note: Tiffy (aka Mistress TinaRina) has an amazing fashion sense to match her badass attitude. You rule, Tiffy!