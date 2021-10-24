Masterful and Fun plein air painting demos

My wife and I both to love to watch artist James Gurney's fantastic plein air demos. (He's the guy who did those great "Dinotopia" books!) We think he's a really talented painter and also a terrific video blogger. He chooses lots of different subjects (not just "pretty" outdoor scenes), and undertakes rather bold and brave approaches. He'll demonstrate crazy limited palates and color gamuts, but no matter the creative risk, he manages to pull it off. It's fun to watch him paint himself out of a corner! We joke: "we're watching paint dry" but he's really fun to watch. His videos have lots of creative touches in the production as well: creative audio drops of viewer comments, props and gizmos, and subtle video effects.

image source: YouTube