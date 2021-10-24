My wife and I both to love to watch artist James Gurney's fantastic plein air demos. (He's the guy who did those great "Dinotopia" books!) We think he's a really talented painter and also a terrific video blogger. He chooses lots of different subjects (not just "pretty" outdoor scenes), and undertakes rather bold and brave approaches. He'll demonstrate crazy limited palates and color gamuts, but no matter the creative risk, he manages to pull it off. It's fun to watch him paint himself out of a corner! We joke: "we're watching paint dry" but he's really fun to watch. His videos have lots of creative touches in the production as well: creative audio drops of viewer comments, props and gizmos, and subtle video effects.
Masterful and Fun plein air painting demos
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- artist
- demonstration
- James Gurney
- plein air
Demonstrations in Ljubljana: Carnations, Neo-Nazis and a Water Cannon
Bob at Piran Café blog in Slovenia shares this photograph in the Boing Boing Flickr Pool. On his blog, he explains: This [photograph of a policeman behind a riot shield] was taken at about 6 pm last night, shortly after protesters were giving carnations to police officers stationed in front of Parliament. About four hours… READ THE REST
All is not well in Greece
A gasoline bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. Historic cinemas, cafes and shops went up in flames in central Athens on Sunday as black-masked protesters fought Greek police outside parliament, while inside lawmakers looked set to defy the public rage by endorsing a… READ THE REST
In Russia, tiny protest sparks big police response: LEGO minifigs, South Park dolls, and Wall-e demonstrate for democracy
(Photo above: RFE-RL; below, Ivan Krupchik.) Authorities in Russia are investigating the legality of a "doll demonstration" demanding "clean elections" in the Siberian city of Barnaul, and looking for the humans responsible. Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports that Russia's police "[arrest] anyone, young or old, who takes part in an "unsanctioned" opposition rally"—so, some… READ THE REST
Get into PC gaming with this like-new Dell computer for under $600
Water cooling. LED lights. Overclocked processors and massive curved screens. A lot of the PC gaming battlestations we see are flashy, cool as hell, and unfortunately wildly expensive. If you're itching to ditch the cookie-cutter consoles and become a member of the PC master race, you've probably had sticker shock at the cost of parts,… READ THE REST
Upgrade your office setup with 13 deals on external monitors
From enhancing productivity to making working more enjoyable, there are lots of reasons to upgrade your monitor situation. Whether portability is your main concern or you simply need more digital space to complete tasks, these 13 external monitors can definitely fill the bill. Check out these 13 external monitors, all boasting freshly-slashed price tags. Mobile… READ THE REST
Save over 20% off this special edition Xbox One X + Fallout 76 bundle
We're currently at the forefront of a gaming console revolution. Video games are becoming more advanced, more interactive, more lifelike, and more community-based than ever before. Additionally, the consoles themselves are becoming so much more than just for games. They're designed to be your all-in-one home entertainment unit. Leading the charge into the new generation… READ THE REST