Supercut of "pandummies" spewing nonsense at public hearings and school board meetings

From Jimmy Kimmel Live, this funny-sad supercut of "pandummies" spewing dangerous disinformation and utterly wacky wrongness at public hearings and school board meetings.
As they say, If I don't laugh, I'll cry. Actually, I'll do both.
From Jimmy Kimmel Live, this funny-sad supercut of "pandummies" spewing dangerous disinformation and utterly wacky wrongness at public hearings and school board meetings.
As they say, If I don't laugh, I'll cry. Actually, I'll do both.
General Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died due to COVID-19 complications. He was 84. Powell rose to fame as the architect of the 1989 invasion of Panama and the Persian Gulf War in 1991. From CNN: Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat… READ THE REST
The last couple of years have been hard on Canadian Snowbirds. Many of us, myself included, are used to heading south in the fall, to escape the icy bullshit of a Canadian winter. Unfortunately, thanks to COVID-19, a lot of us have been trapped, north of the wall, since March 2020. I've been fine with… READ THE REST
Nature surveyed 300 scientists who've done media interviews about COVID. The results had some surprisingly positive notes — 85% said "their experiences of engaging with the media were always or mostly positive, even if they were harassed afterwards". But as you might expect, a significant chunk described some ghastly abuse. Fully 15% got death threats,… READ THE REST
ether it's with your voice or a silent but effective side-eye, humans are master communicators. And just like English, Spanish, or French, American Sign Language is another one of the many ways we can communicate with both loved ones, complete strangers, and even little kids. Even if you don't know anyone who uses ASL to… READ THE REST
Diving is a sport in and of itself, but what about underwater photography and videography? Aside from taking in the ocean depths and generally just trying to stay alive, you have to maneuver between a plethora of underwater camera equipment, which includes the camera itself, lenses, strobes, and many more. That's hard enough when you're… READ THE REST
Our world is dominated by mobile devices, some of which can even outperform laptops. When it comes to tablets, in particular, no one can seem to get their eyes off Apple's iPad. Whether the Mini or the Pro, iPads have long been some of the bestselling tablets to date. But as with all Apple products,… READ THE REST