FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11-year-olds

The US Food and Drug Administration has just issued an emergency use authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children five to 11 years-old. From CNN:

Pfizer says a clinical trial showed its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children, even at one-third the dose, and the company hopes the lower dose will reduce the risk of any side effects.

Shots can't be administered yet — the question now goes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's vaccine advisers, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, meet November 2 to discuss whether to recommend use of the vaccine among US children. Then the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, makes the final decision on use of the vaccine.