"Soaked," "sinful," and "yum-a-licious": here are Cheesecake Factory's 42 approved adjectives

WSJ got its hands on Cheesecake Factory's 500-page operations manual, which includes approved descriptive words for cheesecake. The article focuses on the company's profits— like many restaurants, the company has increased its to-go order volume due to the pandemic, which has helped its stock ("CAKE").
"Soaked," "sinful," and "yum-a-licious" are three of the 42 approved cheesecake descriptors. See the full list here:
- Amazing
- Baked
- Chewy
- Chocolatey
- Chunky
- Covered
- Creamy
- Crispy
- Crunchy
- Decadent
- Delectable
- Delicate
- Delicious
- Dripping
- Drizzled
- Extraordinary
- Fabulous
- Fantastic
- Full
- Gooey
- Heavenly
- Layered
- Mouthwatering
- Out of this world
- Oozing
- Light
- Loaded
- Rich
- Scrumptious
- Silky
- Sinful
- Smooth
- Soaked
- Soft
- Sprinkled
- Sweet
- Swirled
- Tart
- Unbelievable
- Velvety
- Yummy
- Yum-a-licious