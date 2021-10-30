"Soaked," "sinful," and "yum-a-licious": here are Cheesecake Factory's 42 approved adjectives

WSJ got its hands on Cheesecake Factory's 500-page operations manual, which includes approved descriptive words for cheesecake. The article focuses on the company's profits— like many restaurants, the company has increased its to-go order volume due to the pandemic, which has helped its stock ("CAKE").

"Soaked," "sinful," and "yum-a-licious" are three of the 42 approved cheesecake descriptors. See the full list here: