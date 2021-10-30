"Soaked," "sinful," and "yum-a-licious": here are Cheesecake Factory's 42 approved adjectives

Annie Rauwerda
Vagueonthehow CC BY 2.0

WSJ got its hands on Cheesecake Factory's 500-page operations manual, which includes approved descriptive words for cheesecake. The article focuses on the company's profits— like many restaurants, the company has increased its to-go order volume due to the pandemic, which has helped its stock ("CAKE").

"Soaked," "sinful," and "yum-a-licious" are three of the 42 approved cheesecake descriptors. See the full list here:

  • Amazing
  • Baked
  • Chewy
  • Chocolatey
  • Chunky
  • Covered
  • Creamy
  • Crispy
  • Crunchy
  • Decadent
  • Delectable
  • Delicate
  • Delicious
  • Dripping
  • Drizzled
  • Extraordinary
  • Fabulous
  • Fantastic
  • Full
  • Gooey
  • Heavenly
  • Layered
  • Mouthwatering
  • Out of this world
  • Oozing
  • Light
  • Loaded
  • Rich
  • Scrumptious
  • Silky
  • Sinful
  • Smooth
  • Soaked
  • Soft
  • Sprinkled
  • Sweet
  • Swirled
  • Tart
  • Unbelievable
  • Velvety
  • Yummy
  • Yum-a-licious