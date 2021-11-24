Man claims he was banned from all-you-can-eat buffet for eating all that he could

BBC reports that a Chinese man claims he was banned from Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha for eating too much. He's a streamer who goes by Mr. Kang, and he's not happy with the restaurant's decision. The incident comes at a moment of increased government scrutiny of food-focused live streamers. China passed a law in 2020 to prevent people from filming mukbangs, videos where online personalities overeat, at restaurants.

"Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan," said the restaurant owner (100 yuan is about $15).