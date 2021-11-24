Man claims he was banned from all-you-can-eat buffet for eating all that he could

BBC reports that a Chinese man claims he was banned from Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha for eating too much. He's a streamer who goes by Mr. Kang, and he's not happy with the restaurant's decision. The incident comes at a moment of increased government scrutiny of food-focused live streamers. China passed a law in 2020 to prevent people from filming mukbangs, videos where online personalities overeat, at restaurants.
"Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan," said the restaurant owner (100 yuan is about $15).
"Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all."
He added that he is banning all live-streamers from the restaurant.
The story is trending on Chinese social media and has racked up more than 250 million views on Weibo.