Cartoonist Kayfabe dives into "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" — dope smoking superheroes

This week on Cartoonist Kayfabe, the guys dive into The Fabulous, Furry Freak Brothers – Marijuana Superheroes from Underground Comix by Gilbert Shelton. This legendary comic, first released in 1968, revolves around a trio of stoner buddies who are always getting into shenanigans. The comics satirize the psychedelic counterculture of the era, while simultaneously critiquing the establishment. If you're a fan of the comic, you might be interested in the new Tubi TV animated series about The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, which was released on November 14th 2021.