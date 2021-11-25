This week on Cartoonist Kayfabe, the guys dive into The Fabulous, Furry Freak Brothers – Marijuana Superheroes from Underground Comix by Gilbert Shelton. This legendary comic, first released in 1968, revolves around a trio of stoner buddies who are always getting into shenanigans. The comics satirize the psychedelic counterculture of the era, while simultaneously critiquing the establishment. If you're a fan of the comic, you might be interested in the new Tubi TV animated series about The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, which was released on November 14th 2021.
Cartoonist Kayfabe dives into "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" — dope smoking superheroes
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- underground comic
This super light umbrella keeps you dry and ready to face the elements this Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The weather — it's everywhere! Seriously though, with the cool temps blowing through at warp speed and flood-like rains coming quickly, you're going to need some protection from whatever the sky… READ THE REST
These eLearning bundles are on sale ahead of Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's always more to learn, especially when you have time off for the holidays! This holiday season, you can use your time away from work to learn something that's practical and… READ THE REST
Add flavor to your food with Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster savings on truffle sauces
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's easy to find gifts for the techies or fashionistas in your life, but how about the self-proclaimed foodies? If you're looking to give a unique gift to someone on your… READ THE REST