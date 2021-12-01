People in Ireland are asked "what is pornography?" in 1972

In this short series of interviews fron 1972, people on the street in Ireland are stopped and asked "What Is Pornography?" My favorite part in the video is when a young man gets flustered by the question and says "I couldn't tell ya" as he cracks a shy smile. An elderly woman standing next to him chimes in and says "ask me."

The interviewer chuckles and asks the woman "What is pornography?" She thinks for a second and then answers: "photographs." I'd be curious to see a comparison video of this same question asked to people on the street today.