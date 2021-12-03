Footage of Houdini's "Overboard Box Escape"

From 1912 to 1916, Harry Houdini's signature outdoor escape act was the overboard box escape. In this vintage footage, you can see Houdini manacled and nailed into a small wooden box. The box is then lowered into the water, giving him a very short amount of time to make his escape. I found myself holding my breath throughout the video, in a slight panic, until Houdini popped up out of the water.

