This tiny 5 millimeter book just sold for $4,000

This copy of the Lord's Prayer, just 5mm by 5mm in size, just sold for $4,000 at auction. Bound in leather, the tiny tome was printed in 1952 by the Gutenberg Museum in Mainz, Germany.

"The copy has been in a collection for dozens of years and is kept in a jewel box as if it were a gem," Henri Godts of Arenberg Auctions told VRT News. "You could even incorporate it into a transparent jewel and wear it around your neck, if you so wish."

The Lord's Prayer appears in seven languages on the pages and the lot also includes two of the print type blocks used in its creation.

images: Arenberg Auctions