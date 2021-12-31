Negativland and SUE-C team up in a recent and on-going performance, which has been turned into an hour-long film

IT'S NORMAL FOR SOME THINGS TO COME TO YOUR ATTENTION is a new and continuous performance collaboration between sound collage group Negativland and live cinema artist SUE-C.

Filmmaker Ryan Worsley has turned the performance into an hour-long film, so you can watch it from home if you haven't seen it live. The collaboration explores the way our consciousness and perception are impacted by today's world and the media that we're surrounded by. My perception of reality has been scrambled in a much-needed way after watching this wild film.

