I recently asked a Gen Z relative if they'd ever used a rotary phone, and they told me that they'd never used one and didn't even know how to operate the dial. We've come full circle to an era where this Introduction to the Dial Telephone from 1936 will be educational again to the young people who've never used this type of phone. Although it's much easier to make a call by simply clicking on someone's contact on a smartphone, I have fond memories of using a dial phone as a kid. There was something so satisfying about the sound and feeling of the rotary spinning around and around.
Vinatge tutorial on how to use a rotary dial phone
