Japan launches the first Esports high school

In the latest episode of "everything that adults said in the 80s and 90s was wrong," Japan has created the world's first Esports-centric high school. Like the performing art high school from Fame, Esports Koutou Gakuin will allow kids to take their games seriously while balancing traditional studies. If the millions of dollars generated annually by Esports is any indication, Esports Koutou Gakuin definitely won't be the last school of its kind.

Students will compete and learn on 40 Galleria XA7C-R37 gaming PCs with an Intel Core i7-11700, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. They'll be playing first-person shooters, third-person shooter, real-time strategy, and multiplayer online battle arena games. And for a better look at how things will work, the school's first open house will be kicking off in January.

I never believed my parents when they said there wasn't a future in video games. It was a farfetched concept to swallow, considering that I just watched them drop a couple of hundred bucks on a game system. Even before Esports became a thing, it was abundantly clear that video games would be a lucrative pathway for those intelligent enough to become early adopters. However, being the obsequious kid I was, I took their advice and cut my Street Fighter time down to a healthy four hours a day.