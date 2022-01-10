COVID-19 patient smuggled ivermectin into hospital inside a stuffed animal

An adult COVID-19 patient at Ontario's Windsor Regional Hospital attempted to smuggle the horse deworming drug ivermectin into the intensive care unit by cramming it inside a stuffed animal. From CBC News:

"As the staff member was collecting the patient's personal belonging, the staff noticed a slit in the stuffed animal. Inside of it was Ivermectin," wrote Musyj in the memo obtained by CBC News[…]

Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., said early studies indicated it was a possible treatment for COVID-19.

"That was based on the fact that in a test tube, it seemed to have some activity," Evans told CBC News on Friday. "But what we found out since then is that many of these observations, many of the trials, were done very poorly. In fact, some of them were retracted as being false, and so they were pulled out of the published literature.

"When you look at an analysis of all the remaining things that are there, there is absolutely no indication that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID, that would prevent you from getting into hospital or from dying of COVID. It just doesn't work."