Former goth stripper Krystle Cole's extraordinary LSD survival story

Popkin

Former goth stripper Krystle Cole's extraordinary survival story is presented in this 2012 episode of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, called "Underground LSD Palace." After living in a fancy underground LSD factory, she spent years running from the DEA. During this time, she was held captive and used as a guinea pig for experimental psychedelic chemicals. The psychedelic torture Krystal endured during captivity is unimaginable. Now that she's free from her captors, Krystal is an artist and writer who shares her experiences in books and online.