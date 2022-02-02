GWAR is coming out with a new comic book

The intergalactic heavy metal shock rock satire performance art demons known as GWAR have announced their plans to release a new graphic novel, titled GWAR: in the Duoverse of Absurdity, to accompany their upcoming album The New Dark Ages. Here's the, uhhh, plot, I guess:

What can be more horrifying and terror-inducing than GWAR? The moment they must face the vomitous incarnations of themselves from a filthy alternate dimension! They've penetrated our world by rupturing the membrane which protected our very existence from these walking horrors. Unleashed in our universe, these dark mirror incarnations are bent on dominating and subjugating all of humanity to the will of The Master. Now… it is GWAR's throbbing, messy duty to save us all before it's too late!

GWAR rhythm guitarist Balsac the Jaws of Death, whose human slave Mike Derks is the co-author of the graphic novel, shared his excitement with Loudwire: "This was the most utterly engrossing book I've ever read! I couldn't wait until I'd read what was on the page before I was compelled to turn it! This novel has the one element that is missing in so many so-called literary masterpieces: It's about me!"

The other creators involved in GWAR: In The Drovers of Absurdity include writer Matt Maguire, the human slave of GWAR co-lead singer Sawborg Destructo, along with artists Andy MacDonald and Shane White. The book is slated for release on June 3 via Z2 Comics.