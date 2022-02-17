Judge orders cop drinking soda during hearing to buy 100 cans for his whole legal association

In Gujarat, India, chief justice Aravind Kumar was irritated during a virtual hearing when he noticed police inspector A M Rathod—in court for allegedly participating with other officers in "beating up two women"—drinking a beverage on screen. Kumar ordered Rathod to buy 100 cans of soda for the local bar association of attorneys. Previously, the judge had scolded an attorney for eating a samosa during the hearing.

"We said that we have no objections to you eating a samosa," Kumar reportedly said. "But the only ground is, you cannot eat it in front of us, because others are also tempted. Either he should give it to everybody or he should not eat it."

(Indian Express)