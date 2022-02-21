Is it possible for America to thrive without Chinese manufacturing?

China is such an interesting player on the global stage. At this point, it would be silly to argue against the economic and military threat it poses, but there's scant recourse available for the American government to extract itself China's ever-expanding web. Whether it's the continued genocide of the Uyghur Muslims, the numerous Chinese celebrities and billionaires that mysteriously go missing, or the country's ability to silence valid critiques- foreign and domestic—by flexing their billfolds and biceps, China is one of the most tyrannical governments on Earth. Unfortunately, America's economy is inextricably linked to China for the foreseeable future.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel How Money Works explores the idea of how well America would survive without Chinese manufacturing. Is it too costly for America to manufacture the innumerable amount of goods that come from China without forcing its consumers to break the bank? If China continues to embark on the path of tyranny, I would certainly hope not.