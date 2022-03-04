Happy Birthday, Ed "Big Daddy" Roth!

Let's all remember Ed Roth, the creator of Ratfink, monster Tshirts, and endless custom cars on his birthday. Born Beverly Hills, March 4, 1932.

When I was a little fink in the early 60's I drew a couple of my own "weird-ohs" riding in wild cars and mailed them to Roth at his California shop. He wrote back with some kind words of encouragement and in typical Roth-eese "hey, ain't ya' gonna buy a T-shirt, kid?" Years later I met him and he offered up some of his own advice to a fellow toy designer: "git a good lawyer!"

Dig this homespun video from his sons who run a cool, metal flake paint business https://rothmetalflake.com/: