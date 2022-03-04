Webcanvas is a giant online canvas that anyone can add to. You can add on to someone else's drawing or contribute your own idea. The canvas is chaotic looking, but that's part of the fun. You can zoom in and out, scroll in different directions, and view strangers' interactions. It's cool to see how much effort some people have put into their drawings, knowing it could all easily get deleted.
Webcanvas is a giant digital graffiti wall that anyone can add to
