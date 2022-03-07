The magic of Ultra Q

Japanese studios began scrambling to produce tokusatsu films and television that featured giant kaiju in the wake of the Godzilla boom. As we know from history, the tokusatsu flourished throughout the 60s and 70s, eventually leading to the creation of one of the genre's most enduring characters: Ultraman. However, without Ultra Q, there'd be no Ultraman, as the series served as the first entry into the legendary character's world.

Ultra Q debuted in 1966 and attempted to follow the tokusatsu formula at the time. Instead of the monster brawls that became standard in later entries into the genre, Ultra Q centered around humans battling and investigating the vicious kaiju. Commonly compared to The Twilight Zone, its contemporary in the states, Ultra Q exists as one of my favorite underrated pieces of media.

In the video linked above, you can check out the first episode of Ultra Q in full color.