Before Elliott Smith recorded his solo albums, he played guitar and sang for the band Heatmiser, which formed in Portland in 1991. They made a lot of fantastic music that explored the juxtaposition between melancholic and upbeat lyrics and melodies. My go-to Elliott Smith playlists have always consisted of his solo stuff, but recently I've been cranking up Heatmiser's albums. With his chilling songwriting skills and emotional delivery, everything that Smith touched is gold. I wish that he was still around today, making more songs like Plainclothes Man.
Remembering Elliott Smith's Heatmiser days
elliott smith
