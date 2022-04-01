Houses passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to federally decriminalize marijuana. The final vote was 220 to 204. The bill also clears the record of people who were convicted of non-violent cannabis crimes that, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, "can haunt people of color and impact the trajectory of their lives and career indefinitely."

Unfortunately, the Senate is expected to put the kibosh on the whole thing.

From CNN:

Senate Democrats have a similar legalization bill in the upper chamber, but neither that bill nor the House-passed MORE Act is expected to clear the 60-vote threshold for passage in the Senate[…] A similar bill was passed in December 2020, and was championed in the House by the late Rep. Don Young of Alaska, who was a co-founder of the House Cannabis Caucus, but died last month before the bill made it to the floor for another vote.